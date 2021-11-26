Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.58 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

