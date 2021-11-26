Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $298.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in AON by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

