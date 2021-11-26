Insider Buying: Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO Acquires $165,500.00 in Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MNDT stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant Inc has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
