Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Buys $31,282.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Markel stock opened at $1,278.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,240.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
