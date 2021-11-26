Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Buys $31,282.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel stock opened at $1,278.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,240.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

