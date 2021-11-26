Insider Buying: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Buys 1,867 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MAXR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 919,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.