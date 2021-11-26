Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 1,100 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00.

Shares of NICK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

