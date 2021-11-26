Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$340,322.00.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.63. 45,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,844. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.32.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3773789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

