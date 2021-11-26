Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $8,118,294.38 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

