Insider Buying: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Acquires $739,554.36 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Precigen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 39.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Precigen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

