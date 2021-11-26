Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 213,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,047. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

