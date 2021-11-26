Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $352,400.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

