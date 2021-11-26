Insider Selling: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Sells 5,001 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCSG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

