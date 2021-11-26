Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $21,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

