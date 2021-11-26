Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Sells 76,590 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LECO opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

