Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $3,412,907.82 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $219.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

