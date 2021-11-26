Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 2,945 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

PC Connection stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXN. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

