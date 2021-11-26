Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.32 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average of $348.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.