Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $21,080,085.40 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $21,080,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $47,020,627.50.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63.

NYSE:U opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

