Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.62. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,118. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.