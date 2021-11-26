Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $111.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.