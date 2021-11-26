Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $40.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,725,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

