Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

