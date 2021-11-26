Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.20. 17,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

