Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $248,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

