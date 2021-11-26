Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.22. 40,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,091. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

