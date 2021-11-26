Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

