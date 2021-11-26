Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFSPF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

IFSPF opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Interfor has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

