International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $114.58

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.58 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 9035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

