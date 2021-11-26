Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,604 ($86.28) price target on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($72.77).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,454 ($71.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,141.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,210.38. The company has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

