Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.36. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inventiva will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

