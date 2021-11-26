Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -459.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 86,333 shares valued at $4,600,242. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.