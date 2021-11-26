Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of AZZ worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

