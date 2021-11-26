Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

