Invesco Ltd. Has $14.22 Million Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

