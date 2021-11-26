Invesco Ltd. Has $14.40 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Elbit Systems worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

