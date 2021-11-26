Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Man Group plc grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $298,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $336,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $199.73 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

