Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,722 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.42% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,063,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

EGRX stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a P/E ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

