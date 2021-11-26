Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 546.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. 198,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

