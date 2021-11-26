Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

