Investors Buy High Volume of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Put Options (NASDAQ:FYX)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,860 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,942% compared to the average daily volume of 48 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.50. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

