Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 16,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 2,582 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 142,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $22.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.