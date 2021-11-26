Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $9.80 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.