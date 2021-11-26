IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.62 million, a P/E ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

