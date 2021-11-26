iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 108,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

