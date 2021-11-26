iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) is Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 61,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

