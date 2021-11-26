iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,475 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $49.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

