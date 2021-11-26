iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $307.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.15 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

