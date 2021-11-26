iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $276.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.90. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

