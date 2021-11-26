iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $891,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

