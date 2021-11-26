iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

ITOS opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,905 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

